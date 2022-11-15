Exhibit Opening at Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Arts

Please join the North Florida African American Corridor Project for a soft opening of our first exhibit at The Center for History, Culture and Arts.
This opening event is scheduled for Thursday evening, November 17th starting at 5:15 pm.
Ribbon Cutting will be held at 5:15PM
The words below are taken from The Maroon Marines Exhibit curated by Professor Mike Thomin, Archaeology Department, University of West Florida.
“During the War of 1812, a fort was built by Black British Colonial Marines and Indigenous people along the Apalachicola River. Called “Negro Fort” by American officials, it became the center of the largest free Black settlement in what is now the United States. When the war ended, the U.S. believed the fort threatened the institution of slavery and must be destroyed. To the Maroon people who lived there, however, the fort at Prospect Bluff was a beacon of freedom worth fighting for.”
This small exhibit is now installed at the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Arts (HCA), and is used to anchor an installation of late 1800s – 1970s pictorial history of “The Hill” community of Apalachicola.
The Hill’s exhibit is followed by 16 paintings of Nan Liu. Professor Liu has taught art at Florida A&M University for the past 10 years. He paints life-size images of FAMU’s mostly African American students focusing on what students do in between classes. Professor Liu has produced 40 of these paintings. Liu’s exhibit will be at HCA through the end of December 2022.
Professor Thomin will present a talk about his work curating The Maroon Marines starting at 5:45 pm. Light refreshments will be served.
Center for History, Culture, and Arts
86 Water Street
Apalachicola, FL 32320
No comments:
Post a Comment