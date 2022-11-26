FEMA funded repairs to Island View Park are nearly complete, but because of ongoing delays with materials, the Franklin County Commission has pushed back the final completion date to January 31st, 2023.
Island View Park, which is located just east of Carrabelle, was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, just two months after it opened to the public.
The repair work is being done by North Florida Construction; The Company was the only one to bid on the project at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars which is being funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The cost to rebuild the park includes about $421,000 for mitigation work to make the park more resilient to damage from future storms.
The initial completion date was September the 11th, but because of supply chain delays for the vinyl sheet pile material and composite decking, the project is taking longer to finish.
The park remains closed during construction due to the unsafe and unusable condition of park infrastructure.
