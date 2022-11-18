Steps toward a salmonella vax, holiday food safety, and more UF/IFAS news

|
Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
|
|
|
|
|For the week beginning November 14, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Researchers use novel method to vaccinate against salmonella in mice
The disease is a year-round concern, with no FDA-approved human vaccine. The new study is a step toward that goal, although the scientists say a human vaccine is still a ways off. Contact >
Study: Termite queen and king are the best parents in the world, until they’re not
Thomas Chouvenc, an assistant professor of entomology at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, has published new research in the journal of Functional Ecology of the British Ecological Society. Download here > Contact >
Over $16 million research grant award to fight citrus disease
The funding from USDA-NIFA's Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Extension program is spread out over eight projects led by researchers at three UF/IFAS research and education centers, some with interstate collaboration. Contact >
Project to investigate cost-effective ways to combat turfgrass pests, diseases
Abolfazl Hajihassani, an assistant professor at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, is leading a 3-year, $470K grant-funded project to develop management methods that are economically and environmentally sustainable. Contact >
Faculty win national USDA teaching awards
The three awardees -- Rebecca Baldwin, Steven Johnson and Gerardo Nunez -- represent the most recipients in one year by UF faculty. Contact >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW holiday content | Previous, but still fresh, holiday content can be found at blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/tag/holidays.
|
|
|
|
|
Hurricane Ian | Keep a lookout for continued coverage, including general information for post-storm recovery.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No comments:
Post a Comment