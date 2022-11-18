Friday, November 18, 2022

Steps toward a salmonella vax, holiday food safety, and more UF/IFAS news


 

Researchers use novel method to vaccinate against salmonella in mice

The disease is a year-round concern, with no FDA-approved human vaccine. The new study is a step toward that goal, although the scientists say a human vaccine is still a ways off. Contact > 

Study: Termite queen and king are the best parents in the world, until they’re not

Thomas Chouvenc, an assistant professor of entomology at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, has published new research in the journal of Functional Ecology of the British Ecological SocietyDownload here > Contact > 

Over $16 million research grant award to fight citrus disease

The funding from USDA-NIFA's Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Extension program is spread out over eight projects led by researchers at three UF/IFAS research and education centers, some with interstate collaboration. Contact > 

Project to investigate cost-effective ways to combat turfgrass pests, diseases

Abolfazl Hajihassani, an assistant professor at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, is leading a 3-year, $470K grant-funded project to develop management methods that are economically and environmentally sustainable. Contact > 

Faculty win national USDA teaching awards

The three awardees -- Rebecca BaldwinSteven Johnson and Gerardo Nunez -- represent the most recipients in one year by UF faculty. Contact >

 

  
 
     
  

NEW holiday content | Previous, but still fresh, holiday content can be found at blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/tag/holidays.

Cleanliness and temperature key to safe holiday meals

Keith Schneider, a UF/IFAS professor of food science and human nutrition and lead author of a document on holiday food safety, shares some tips ahead of Turkey Day. Download here > Contact >

Giving back food year-round

UF/IFAS research and education centers grow fruits and vegetables all across Florida to develop growing techniques and successful varieties. But what's not often shared is where much of the food goes: community food banks. Download here > Contact >


MEDIA OPPORTUNITY | Jay, Nov. 21: The West Florida Research and Education Center in Jay welcomes local high school students in ag programs to help harvest produce that is then provided in a box for low-income families to enjoy for Thanksgiving. Details here >
 
  
 
  


Hurricane Ian | Keep a lookout for continued coverage, including general information for post-storm recovery.

Economist: Ian/Nicole overlap complicates loss and damage assessments

Christa Court, director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program said the need for on-the-ground reports of damages and losses is all the more important as previously existing baseline data aren't accurate with two recent storms. Contact >

UF/IFAS Extension relationships highlight community resilience after Hurricane Ian

Alyssa Vinson and David Outerbridge, UF/IFAS Extension agents in Manatee and Lee counties, share stories of the heartwarming collaboration seen after Hurricane Ian. Contact >

Post-hurricane mangrove restoration

David Outerbridge, UF/IFAS Extension Lee County, says that following Hurricane Ian, this important natural space may look to have dead branches, but that regrowth should be given an opportunity before any removal occurs. Contact >

Where the sea meets the land: Working waterfront preservation post-hurricane

This post explores impacts to the fishing industry after the storm, specifically those related to the processing, distribution and sale of seafood products. Contact >

 

  
 
     
  

Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.

  
   
  

Seis consejos para ahorrar dinero en el mercado del agricultor

En esta serie de Ahorros para el ConsumidorLos consumidores pueden ahorrar y apoyar a los vendedores locales y a la economía. Contacto >


In English: Six tips to save money at the farmers market. More in the Find Your Frugal series. Contact >

Cinco maneras de ahorrar en los gastos de su automóvil

En esta serie de Ahorros para el ConsumidorCarol Roberts dice gaste un poco de dinero en mantenimiento, ahorre mucho dinero en reparaciones. Contacto >


In English: Five ways to save on auto expenses. More in the Find Your Frugal series. Contact >

 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Our blogs share knowledge: Plants and pets

As the weather cools, some outside plants may come indoors and cross paths with pets. Meg Brew of Lake County shares some common houseplants and landscaping choices that could pose a danger to unsupervised snackers. Contact >

Video stories: Holiday food pantry support

Help food pantries this holiday season by following these tips from Karla Shelnutt, who leads the UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program. Contact >

Visual learning: Healthy holiday swaps infographic

Learn ways to indulge while maintaining your goals this holiday season. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
