Turkey Day Fun Duathlon in Gulf County

Registration on the day of the race will begin at 8 AM. Pre-registration is encouraged and is available on line and at Fit as a Fiddle. The race will begin promptly at 9 AM.
Entrants who pre-register by October 25th , will receive a commemorative T-shirts.
Entrants registering on the day of the race will receive a T-shirt if available.
Race fee for entrants registering by October 25th is $25
Race fee for entrants registering after October 25th is $35
Certificates and recognition to all 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in your respective age groups.
Registration forms and waivers can be accessed online by going to fitasafiddlefitness.com. Entry fees can be processed through Venmo or Cash App. When paying by check, please make checks payable to Fit as a Fiddle and drop off the completed registration form, waiver and check to Fit as a Fiddle 110 Good Morning Street, (WindMark Beach downtown).
For additional information contact race coordinator - Dana Black at Fit as a fiddle
Race rules
Helmets are mandatory for the bike. Straps must be fastened before you get on the bike and unfastened only when completely off the bike. No drafting is allowed on the bike. Please allow three bike lengths between you and the next person in front except when passing. The bike turnaround area is limited in space. You must slow to a near stop to complete the turnaround. When entering and proceeding on the course, please stay on the right side of the road of the cart path and road. Mount and dismount bicycles from the indicated mount and dismount area. No headphones or other music players are allowed during the race.
No comments:
Post a Comment