Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

October was another great month for the Chamber! We had seven new members join this month – 30 Palms Events Venue, an events venue for parties; Elect Training Academy, a personal trainer, yoga and dance classes; Elite Group, a real estate firm; FlaBizClean, a residential and commercial cleaning company; San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina, a Mexican food restaurant; Tallahassee & Wakulla Handyman LLC, home repairs and handyman services; and The Parrish Group, a residential and commercial developer! That brings our total new members in 2022 to 73! More here
The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee Public Meeting previously noticed for 11/12/22 will be held on November 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919. Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding use of the Infrastructure Surtax proceeds and review the expenditures of the proceeds of the Infrastructure Surtax, in accordance with Ordinance #2016-14.
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on December 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327. Purpose of Meeting: To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Property on Chickat Trail for the Purpose of a Potential Sewer Lift Station.
Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for Forward Wellness
Forward Wellness was established to address perceived deficiencies in our current modern healthcare system. The practice was established to give the power back to the patient and to bring a level of intimacy and compassion back into healthcare. Forward Wellness is a Nurse Practitioner owned and operated clinic dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and patient-focused care for those they serve. Courtney is a dual-certified family and acute-care nurse practitioner. She is passionate about using her training and expertise to help men and women take control of their diagnosis, increase their quality of life, and achieve optimal wellness. Courtney offers Direct Primary Care (DPC), putting the patient and the provider in charge of healthcare decisions by removing insurance companies from the relationship. For a low, flat monthly fee your membership includes 25 office visits per year, unlimited access to Telehealth, discounted labs, and most importantly care from a provider who knows you. Forward Wellness also offers weight loss programs, health coaching, IV vitamin infusions as well as routine lab work/blood draws on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by appointment only at their new location, 1616 Crawfordville Hwy., Suite D.
Ribbon Cutting for San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina
San Marcos Mexican Grill and Cantina is located at 2000 Crawfordville Hwy. The restaurant serves freshly prepared food Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 9pm, as well as margaritas, frozen, or on the rocks. For reservations call (850) 962-8079.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
