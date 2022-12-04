Commissioners with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have approved rules to help conserve Gulf striped bass in the lower Ochlockonee River in Wakulla County.
Based on FWC research that identified high rates of recreational harvest on breeding sized Gulf striped bass, staff proposed rule language to change the harvest length limit.
The bag limit of three fish per day for striped bass will remain in effect.
The length limit will change from 18 inches minimum size to no minimum size with only one fish over 24 inches.
Gulf striped bass populations are dependent on stock enhancement through hatchery production and protection of these larger-sized striped bass is necessary for the continued survival of the species.
