Friday, December 9, 2022

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: RUDLOE OYSTER RESTORATION
Location Id: 429192
Location Name: 131 CLARK DR
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 429192-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 131 CLARK DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: B348PATTON
Location Id: 429196
Location Name: B 348 PATTON
County: Franklin
Application Number: 429196-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: B 348 PATTON
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
