FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Houndini is a 1-2 yr old Beagle and he just loves other dogs. If there is a way to climb in with them, he will. He is a sweet and gentle boy with nice manners and a very handsome face. Looking for a social and loving family pet? You'll want to consider Houndini!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
