Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

Stock the Bar is a husband and wife locally owned business that provides event bar tending and proudly serves Bay County, Gulf County and all surrounding counties...even out of state!


When it comes to weddings, corporate events, fund-raisers, retirement parties, mitzvah's, awards ceremonies, open houses, quinceaneras, birthdays, charity events, concerts, picnics, sporting events, private dinner parties, business mixers, happy hours, Stock the Bar is YOUR GO TO!


A professional bartender ensures you and ALL of your guests enjoy themselves - contact them today for your private event!

Stock the Bar

(850) 340-1053

www.stockthebar.net

Point South Marina is bringing vibrant, sporting life back to Port St. Joe! Head to the Forgotten Coast and discover the new way to experience boating life.


Membership at Point South comes with more than access to slips, storage and incredible customer services, it comes with amenities not yet seen at traditional marinas.

 

AMENITIES

·        Ships store and new outfitter

·        High speed Wi-Fi

·        Competitively priced fuel dock with gas and diesel

·        Experienced radio-dispatched dock attendants

·        Complimentary laundry facilities & Coffee

·        Dockside morning newspaper delivery


SERVICES

·        Emergency repairs

·        Bottom cleaning

·        Topside detail through approved contractors

·        Unlimited launches & retrievals

·        Unlimited dry-stack storage

·        Hull-side washes & engine flushes before storage

·        Low-voltage battery tending

·        Fish-cleaning station

·        Pontoon rentals & boat club memberships are available.

 

Email bo.broom@stjoe.com to make an appointment to reserve your spot in the brand-new boat barn.

 

Point South Marina

340 Marina Dr, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 797-3489

https://pointsouthmarina.com/#port-st-joe

Let Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction turn your Dream Home into Reality creating homes and projects that are distinctive in their design, quality and detail.


Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction has over 40 engineered floor plans from bungalows to luxury homes. They have the expertise to revise the plans to fit your dreams or help you take the plans in your vision and turn them into reality. Bring them your plans on a napkin or fully engineered and they will turn your vision into your home.


Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction brings their expertise and attention to detail to the building of commercial offices, handles major renovations, including foundation work, additions, moving of buildings, or restoration after storms, and builds walkways, boardwalks, and dune walkovers, handling all of the permitting and engineering requirements.

 

Gulf 2 Bay Development & Construction

1934 SR 30A, Port St. Joe, Florida

(850) 229-7799

gulftobay@fairpoint.net

https://gulf2bayconstruction.com

