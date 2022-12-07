Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Point South Marina is bringing vibrant, sporting life back to Port St. Joe! Head to the Forgotten Coast and discover the new way to experience boating life.
Membership at Point South comes with more than access to slips, storage and incredible customer services, it comes with amenities not yet seen at traditional marinas.
AMENITIES
· Ships store and new outfitter
· High speed Wi-Fi
· Competitively priced fuel dock with gas and diesel
· Experienced radio-dispatched dock attendants
· Complimentary laundry facilities & Coffee
· Dockside morning newspaper delivery
SERVICES
· Emergency repairs
· Bottom cleaning
· Topside detail through approved contractors
· Unlimited launches & retrievals
· Unlimited dry-stack storage
· Hull-side washes & engine flushes before storage
· Low-voltage battery tending
· Fish-cleaning station
· Pontoon rentals & boat club memberships are available.
Email bo.broom@stjoe.com to make an appointment to reserve your spot in the brand-new boat barn.
Point South Marina
340 Marina Dr, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 797-3489
https://pointsouthmarina.com/#port-st-joe
