Sunday, December 4, 2022

It is now easier for county and local governments to get boats off the water before they become derelict

It is now easier for county and local governments to get boats off the water before they become derelict.

 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week approved a rule amendment allowing local governments to apply for and use grant funding from the Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program for removal of at-risk vessels.

 

Previously a vessel had to be listed as derelict local governments could apply for grant funding to remove and dispose of the boats. 

 

A vessel is considered at risk of becoming derelict if the vessel is taking on or has taken on water without an effective means to dewater or if spaces on the vessel that are designed to be enclosed are incapable of being sealed off or remain open to the elements for extended periods of time.

 

A vessel is also considered at risk if it has broken loose or is in danger of breaking loose from its anchor or if it is left or stored aground unattended in such a state that would prevent the vessel from getting underway or is sunk or partially sunk. 

 

Recent changes to Florida law provide that if a vessel owner is issued three citations within 18 months for the same at-risk condition, the vessel could be declared a public nuisance. 

 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment