It is now easier for county and
local governments to get boats off the water before they become derelict.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this
week approved a rule amendment allowing local governments to apply for and use
grant funding from the Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program for removal of at-risk
vessels.
Previously a vessel had to be listed as derelict local
governments could apply for grant funding to remove and dispose of the boats.
A vessel is considered at risk of becoming derelict if the
vessel is taking on or has taken on water without an effective means to dewater
or if spaces on the vessel that are designed to be enclosed are incapable of
being sealed off or remain open to the elements for extended periods of time.
A vessel is also considered at risk if it has broken loose
or is in danger of breaking loose from its anchor or if it is left or stored
aground unattended in such a state that would prevent the vessel from getting
underway or is sunk or partially sunk.
Recent changes to Florida law provide that if a vessel owner
is issued three citations within 18 months for the same at-risk condition, the
vessel could be declared a public nuisance.
No comments:
Post a Comment