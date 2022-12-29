Public Event Invitation Wakulla County Fire Rescue Push-In Ceremony

Please join Wakulla County Fire Rescue staff in a time-honored firehouse tradition as we place our community’s new fire engine into service. The Push-In Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at the Wakulla County Fire Rescue Department, 318 Trice Lane, Crawfordville, FL 32327. At the Ceremony, the new engine will receive a ceremonial first wash down and then be pushed into the station by Wakulla County officials and staff.
If you have any questions regarding the Ceremony, please contact Kelly Graves by calling (850) 745-8698.
