The My Safe Florida Home Program is now open and accepting applications for free hurricane home inspections.
Owners of any site-built, single-family residential Florida property may apply for a free home hurricane inspection.
The owner will receive an inspection report and recommended improvements.
Eligible applicants can then apply for program grant money for home strengthening improvements.
For more information about eligible activities and grant applicants, go online to https://mysafeflhome.com/.
Owners of any site-built, single-family residential Florida property may apply for a free home hurricane inspection.
The owner will receive an inspection report and recommended improvements.
Eligible applicants can then apply for program grant money for home strengthening improvements.
For more information about eligible activities and grant applicants, go online to https://mysafeflhome.com/.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment