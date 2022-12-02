Tips to keep produce fresh, farmworker health programs, and more UF/IFAS news

|
|For the two weeks beginning November 19, 2022
Timely News: The ever-popular poinsettia sale from the student-led Environmental Horticulture Club kicks off next week. Customers travel from near and far to select a unique plant. But even if you can't make it to Gainesville, it's the perfect time to learn about what's in season, including poinsettias, citrus, strawberries and more. Contact us for a relevant expert >
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Find Your Frugal: Keeping produce fresh
“Learning how to keep produce fresh not only saves money but allows people to minimize food waste,” our postharvest expert says in this Q&A. Contact >
This series, Find Your Frugal, tackles topics related to money savings amid rising costs. Previous pieces have covered hurricane preparedness, auto expenses, groceries, credit, banking, school supplies, family fun, school lunches, farmer's market, Florida-Friendly Landscaping and water-saving tips. Contact us >
En español: Serie de Ahorros para el Consumidor: Mantenga sus frutas y vegetales frescos. Contacto >
Para más contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
After more than 400 farmworkers, families tested, more health fairs slated
About 200,000 farm laborers live in Florida and usually get little to no health care. To help this underserved population, UF/IFAS Extension and UF Health teamed up to guide them toward healthier lifestyles. Download here > Contact >
En español: UF/IFAS y UF Health brindan atención médica a trabajadores agrícolas. Contacto >
New chair: Andrew Short to lead UF entomology and nematology
Short, who comes to UF from the University of Kansas, will lead the highly ranked department of nearly 80 faculty members based in Gainesville and around the state of Florida. Download here > Contact >
Weather stations to expand to some Florida state parks
The UF/IFAS Florida Automated Weather Network (FAWN) is adding stations in Bristol, Poinciana, Babson Park and Jupiter to help park rangers assess wildfire risks. Download here > Contact >
Agriculture and other grower-interest news | Vitally important to the consumers who enjoy their products.
Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.
More from UF/IFAS Communications
Catch up on the "Food is Our Middle Name" podcast: What's the deal with... food shortages?
Bob Hochmuth, vegetable crop expert, and Christa Court, food and resource economist, join host Tory Moore to consider the food supply issues experienced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen now on your favorite podcast platform. Contact >
Our blogs share knowledge: New Year's resolution ideas for your garden
Clarissa Chairez, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County Master Gardener Volunteer coordinator, tops her list with the first principle of Florida-Friendly Landscaping: Right Plant, Right Place. Contact >
Video stories: Florida-grown Christmas trees
Yes, the Sunshine State can grow some selections perfect for your festive adornments. Options include red cedar, sand pine and Carolina sapphire, says Wendy Wilber, statewide program coordinator for the Master Gardener Volunteer Program. Contact >
Visual learning: Holiday money management infographic
Plan ahead, make a list and check it twice! The new year will thank you. See more infographics > Contact >
