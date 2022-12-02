Friday, December 2, 2022

Tips to keep produce fresh, farmworker health programs, and more UF/IFAS news

Timely News: The ever-popular poinsettia sale from the student-led Environmental Horticulture Club kicks off next week. Customers travel from near and far to select a unique plant. But even if you can't make it to Gainesville, it's the perfect time to learn about what's in season, including poinsettiascitrusstrawberries and more. Contact us for a relevant expert >

  
   
 
  

 

 

  
  

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Find Your Frugal: Keeping produce fresh

“Learning how to keep produce fresh not only saves money but allows people to minimize food waste,” our postharvest expert says in this Q&A. Contact > 


This series, Find Your Frugal, tackles topics related to money savings amid rising costs. Previous pieces have covered hurricane preparednessauto expensesgroceriescreditbankingschool suppliesfamily funschool lunchesfarmer's marketFlorida-Friendly Landscaping and water-saving tips. Contact us >

En español: Serie de Ahorros para el Consumidor: Mantenga sus frutas y vegetales frescosContacto >

Para más contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

 

After more than 400 farmworkers, families tested, more health fairs slated

About 200,000 farm laborers live in Florida and usually get little to no health care. To help this underserved population, UF/IFAS Extension and UF Health teamed up to guide them toward healthier lifestyles. Download here > Contact > 


En español: UF/IFAS y UF Health brindan atención médica a trabajadores agrícolasContacto >

New chair: Andrew Short to lead UF entomology and nematology

Short, who comes to UF from the University of Kansas, will lead the highly ranked department of nearly 80 faculty members based in Gainesville and around the state of Florida. Download here > Contact > 

Weather stations to expand to some Florida state parks

The UF/IFAS Florida Automated Weather Network (FAWN) is adding stations in Bristol, Poinciana, Babson Park and Jupiter to help park rangers assess wildfire risks. Download here > Contact >

 

 

  
 
     
  

Agriculture and other grower-interest news | Vitally important to the consumers who enjoy their products.

UF study: UV lamps can control strawberry pest

Scientists have found that by shining UV light on a research field of strawberries in the middle of the night, they can zap spider mites. Soon, scientists hope commercial farmers will be able to use this method. Download here > Contact >

Banker plants effective for managing thrips on roses

Chilli thrips are a nuisance to rose growers, as their feeding causes foliar and flower damage. For the first time, UF/IFAS researchers investigated the utility of a banker plant system for managing chilli thrips on roses. Contact >

Citrus greening bacteria’s complex relationship with the tree defense system creates ongoing challenges for scientists

A new paper describes a “back-and-forth” reactionary relationship between the bacteria and the tree. Contact >

Citrus flower bud advisory starts for the season

The critical time for citrus grove management begins this winter. The advisories provide growers with important information about the intensity and time of citrus blooms. Contact >

 
 
  
 
  


Las Noticias: Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.

  
   
  

Prepare de manera segura los alimentos para las festividades

Ya sea que prepare una comida festiva tradicional este año, u opte por algo más exótico, considere siempre la seguridad. Este proceso comienza con las compras, seguido de la preparación y el almacenamiento de las sobras de comida. Contacto >

 
In English: Cleanliness and temperature key to safe holiday mealsContact >
 

Seis consejos inteligentes para administrar sus gastos durante las festividades

A veces, estos eventos y planes pueden resultar costosos. Una forma de controlar sus gastos durante la época festiva de este año es mediante la reducción de las compras impulsivas. Contacto >


In English: Savvy Holiday Spending TipsContact >

Cinco maneras de obtener y mantener crédito

En esta serie de Ahorros para el ConsumidorCarol Roberts dice, "Ahora es el momento de liquidar su deuda de crédito y colocar ese pago mensual en un fondo de emergencia". Contacto >


In English: Five tips to getting, keeping creditContact >
 
  
 
     
  

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Catch up on the "Food is Our Middle Name" podcast: What's the deal with... food shortages?

Bob Hochmuth, vegetable crop expert, and Christa Court, food and resource economist, join host Tory Moore to consider the food supply issues experienced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen now on your favorite podcast platform. Contact >

Our blogs share knowledge: New Year's resolution ideas for your garden

Clarissa Chairez, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County Master Gardener Volunteer coordinator, tops her list with the first principle of Florida-Friendly Landscaping: Right Plant, Right Place. Contact >

Video stories: Florida-grown Christmas trees

Yes, the Sunshine State can grow some selections perfect for your festive adornments. Options include red cedar, sand pine and Carolina sapphire, says Wendy Wilber, statewide program coordinator for the Master Gardener Volunteer Program. Contact >

Visual learning: Holiday money management infographic

Plan ahead, make a list and check it twice! The new year will thank you. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
