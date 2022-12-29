Thursday, December 29, 2022

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber and Community Events

Special Exhibits: Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and Christmas During the War
11/29-12/31

The Lodge at Wakulla Springs New Year's Eve Celebration
12/31

Special Exhibits: Nuremberg and War Crimes Trials

1/3 -1/28

Ribbon Cutting for Integrity Healthcare and Training Solutions

1/12

Installation Banquet for 2023 Officers & Directors

1/19
Ribbon Cutting for St. Joe Gas Company
2/2
Murder Mystery Dinner Show at The Moose Lodge.
2/18, 2/19, 2/25
Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for English Financial
2/23

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment