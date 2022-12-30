You'll be able to legally use fireworks to celebrate the new
year in Florida, at least in certain areas.
A law that took effect in 2020 allows fireworks to be used
legally on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and on July 4th.
The new law is a change from past restrictions on the selling
and use of fireworks, which were illegal in Florida unless they were being used
to frighten birds that were near fish hatcheries or specific agriculture sites
in the state.
But remember that all fireworks and pyrotechnic devices are
prohibited on all national forest lands, including the Apalachicola National
Forest.
