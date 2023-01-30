Monday, January 30, 2023

Check out what has been happening in Franklin County government recently!

Commission Notes
January 27, 2023
Catching Up!
There are many issues we all face together. As your representative, it is not only necessary to continue to make daily decisions to make our communities and homes better. Also, I must continue to expand our horizons to look at those things that must be done. I speak of code enforcement, workforce housing, a regional transportation planning agency where we have a seat at the table, and mandatory trash pickup, to name a few. I am not a dreamer. Things take effort to be accomplished and collaboration to get them done in ways that do not cause unwanted consequences. I will continue to work with all community partners to move us forward. Most of our issues are known. I seek to work with those interested in finding solutions together. I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to work for us all.
Apalachicola Bay Dredging Projects
Eastpoint Dredging
Over the last couple of months, work has been occurring in the Eastpoint Channel. The first task was to build a berm for the island that is being constructed as part of the project.
My concern continues to be that the project should be performed by an 18" cutterhead dredge. Last week, the Commission held a special meeting specifically about that and other issues. I should have an update on the objectives, updated timeline, and changes discussed by next weekend.
Apalachee Regional Planning Council Elections
ARPC EXECUTIVE BOARD
Ricky Jones - ARPC Chair Jim Peacock - ARPC Vice-Chair  Jack Porter - ARPC Secretary / Treasurer
Franklin County Jackson County City of Tallahassee
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones elected Chair of Apalachee Regional Planning Council.
 
Tallahassee, Florida, January 27, 2023 - The Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) has unanimously selected Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones as chair of its 24-member Board.

ARPC is one of 10 regional planning councils in the state. Established in 1977, the Council is a regional convener and provides technical assistance in the program areas of economic/community development, emergency planning, transportation, housing, and resiliency. The Apalachee Region consists of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties and their municipalities.  
Commissioner Jones was first appointed to the Apalachee Regional Planning Council Board in 2017. His drive and determination to facilitate regional collaboration continue to be a defining asset to the Council and the Region as a whole. “I am honored to serve as ARPC Chair and look forward to continued collaboration on behalf of the Apalachee Region.”
In January 2020, the ARPC elected Commissioner Jones as Vice Chair under the leadership of Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier. “It was a pleasure to serve as Chair of the ARPC Board alongside Commissioner Jones. He demonstrated great thoughtfulness and innovation in the position, and I am confident that Commissioner Jones will continue to provide excellent leadership in his new role as ARPC Chair.” 
In addition, the ARPC Board unanimously selected Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock as Vice-Chair and Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter as Secretary/Treasurer. Commissioner Peacock has served on the board since 2016, and Commissioner Porter was first appointed to the board in 2021.
Several new members have also been appointed to the ARPC Board, including:
Kim Applewhite City Clerk, City of Marianna
Doyle Brown              Liberty County Commissioner
Sebrina Brown               Commissioner, City of Carrabelle
Rick Minor                       Leon County Commissioner
Johnny Paul                     Commissioner, City of Wewahitchka
Sandy Quinn, Jr.              Gulf County Commissioner
How to report a concern
New Florida law prohibits anonymous code enforcement complaints. Florida Statute Chapter 162.06(1)(b); and 162.21(3)(b); and 125.69(4)(b)
As of July 1, 2021, a new Florida state law prohibits local governments from investigating anonymous code complaints. This prohibits our Code Compliance staff from initiating investigations of potential violations of codes and ordinances by way of anonymous complaints. It also requires persons reporting potential violations to provide a name, address, and phone number upon filing the complaint. 
If the violation presents an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare or imminent destruction of habitat or sensitive resources, then the prohibition does not apply.
﻿
Contact Commissioner Jones
I can be reached at (850) 323-1576
Franklin County Courthouse
33 Market Street
Apalachicola, Florida 32320
(850) 653-9783
Franklin County Courthouse Annex
912 N.W. Avenue A
Carrabelle, Florida 32322
(850) 697-3263
Facebook ‌ Twitter ‌ Instagram ‌ LinkedIn ‌


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment