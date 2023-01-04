Lower Bridge Boat Ramp in Wakulla County Temporarily Closed for Improvements

The Lower Bridge Boat Ramp & Kayak Launch, located at 6527 Coastal Highway, Crawfordville, Florida 32327, will be temporarily closed for improvements beginning January 17, 2023. Improvements will include a new two-lane concrete slab launch and a paved parking lot for improved accessibility. Improvements are funded through the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Boating Improvement Program.
Construction will begin on January 17, 2023, and is anticipated to be complete in early spring 2023.
The timeline above is an estimate and contingent upon adequate weather conditions and the availability of supplies; any adjustments to the schedule will be provided by public notice. If you have questions regarding the improvement project or park closure, please contact Parks & Facilities Management at (850) 745-7780.
