February Update from the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative

Oyster crop being split into different bags to accommodate for increasing size.
The Apalachicola Bay System Initiative
Newsletter - February 2023
The ABSI mission: to gain insight into the root causes of decline of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem with a focus on oyster reefs, and ultimately, with guidance from the Community Advisory Board and input from stakeholders and the public, to develop science-informed restoration and ecosystem-based management plans focused on the recovery of oyster reefs and the health of Apalachicola Bay.
News from the Community Advisory Board
ABSI strives to be transparent and to make the project's information and communications easily accessible and understandable.
Finally, Dr. Ed Camp, (University of Florida Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences), reviewed his fisheries model simulation results. Ed is an interdisciplinary scientist who focuses on the ecology and human dimension aspects of managing fisheries & aquaculture.
The entire history of the deliberations from each of the 25 meetings (21 CAB meetings and 4 Oystermen's Workshops) since March 2020, including copies of all presentations and meeting recordings, are available on the ABSI Community Advisory Board website.
Note: Due to COVID-19, meetings of the CAB took place virtually using ZOOM from May 2020 to January 2022. The CAB resumed in-person meetings in March 2022.
CAB Meeting: April 12, 2023, 8:30am-2:30pm -- ANERR Multi-Purpose Room
This meeting will be held in-person at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) facility if public health conditions allow (or held via Zoom if needed).
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and listen in. A public Zoom option will be available. There is room for public comment at the end of each meeting.
ABSI Shellfish Restoration and Research Hatchery Update
Close-up of first crop of spat.
Hatchery Technician Louis Lockhart measuring oyster crop to monitor the growth of oysters.
The ABSI Shellfish Restoration and Research Hatchery’s first crop of oysters are nearly market-size. Thirty-three thousand oysters were planted onto ABSI's open-water lease in August 2022 when they were 6 mm, and now they have nearly reached market size (75 mm) in as little as six months. These oysters have been used to supply multiple experiments related to oyster growth, physiology, tolerance, and predator response. Moving forward, these oysters will be used to supply restoration experiments investigating the survival of transplanted adults in different areas of Apalachicola Bay, the configuration and composition of restoration substrate, and the uses of cultured oysters in restoration. The hatchery team has been monitoring the growth and survival of this oyster crop closely to ensure healthy, high-quality animals for this research.
While this crop was growing on the lease, the hatchery team completed the construction of the algal systems needed to culture 6 different species of microalgae. These species will feed all life stages of shellfish produced by this facility. The algal system is a critical life-support system for shellfish production that will allow the hatchery team to grow live feed for the animals. With this system in place, the team will be able to increase the growth and survival of larvae in the hatchery.
Furthermore, the hatchery will continue research and oyster production for ABSI restoration experiments. Planned experiments include investigations of conditioning adult oysters to facilitate out-of-season spawning. The ability to produce larvae outside of the normal spawning season will allow hatchery staff to supply spat for research all year long. Additionally, the hatchery is conducting an experiment on the settlement behavior of larvae and whether the presence of cultured oysters may facilitate increased settlement on alternative substrates. The results from this experiment will contribute to potential restoration strategies.
Figure 1: Shell growth (in mm) of 2022 oyster crop on the FSU open-water lease from planting in August 2022 to February 2023.
The ABSI team has developed a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in collaboration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). This is a working document, meaning that as more data and information become available, we will update the page accordingly. For questions or comments, please reach out to fsucml-absi@fsu.edu. Thank you!
· If you have questions about the FISHERY CLOSURE - check out these Q&As from FWC
· If you have questions about the SCIENCE and RESTORATION EXPERIMENTS in the Bay - check out these Q&As from ABSI
We are always interested in hearing from you
