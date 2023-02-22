Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Seascape Insurance Group is an insurance agency that focuses on over delivering to their customers with exceptional pricing.

Shopping for insurance can be difficult, but their staff does the work for you. Whether is it Home, Auto, Business, Boat, or RV insurance, maintain your peace of mind knowing that their insurance professionals have your back! They have successfully served hundreds of customers and are determined to treat each individual with respect and compassion.

Contact them for a quote today!


Seascape Insurance Group

106 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(918) 794-3201

jason@amfig.com

www.seascapeins.com

The Ascension Sacred Heart on the Gulf Volunteer Guild is a Christ-centered organization of volunteers dedicated to demonstrating God's love through charity and compassion.

They freely give of their time and energy to help others at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. Their endeavors includes fundraising in order to provide grants to hospital departments and managing the fantastic Hospital Gift Shop.


Guild Contributions to the Hospital:

- Bilirubin bed

- IV infusion chair

- Swing bed

- Liposuction machine

- Golf Cart roof & tires

- Stuffed animals for children in the ER

- Reimbursement to hospital staff for furthering their education and certifications (up to $400/course)

- Managing the Gift Shop


Join the Guild today and help support fundraising activities to bring new healthcare programs and services to our community!

 

Ascension Sacred Heart on the Gulf Volunteer Guild

gulfguild@gmail.com

www.gulfguild.com

Kerigan Marketing Associates was founded, in 2001, with an expertise in tourism and financial services marketing. For over 20 years they’ve developed specialties in healthcare, education marketing and more, for clients in Panama City Florida and around the globe.

﻿

KMA is a Christian organization with more ADDY Awards than any Panama City agency for website design, video production and logo design―with a full range of marketing services, including:

- LOGO DESIGN & BRANDING

- WEBSITE DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT

- DIGITAL MARKETING (SEM)

- MEDIA BUYING

- TV & RADIO PRODUCTION

- SOCIAL MEDIA


Their focus is helping clients grow their business to the next level with a full range of marketing services, all under one roof. Contact them to discuss your marketing needs today!


Kerigan Marketing Associates

3706 Hwy 98, Ste 102, Mexico Beach, FL

850-648-4560

info@kerigan.com

www.keriganmarketing.com

Blues Meets Girl

Corey Hall

Memphis Lightning

Avey Grouws Band

Mark Hummel


Be a part of this year's amazing line-up! With TWO national touring acts on this year's festival, we will extend our advertising reach. Make sure YOUR business is recognized and promoted as a sponsor.

DEADLINE FOR SPONSORSHIP IS FEBRUARY 17!


DEADLINE FOR SPONSORSHIP IS FEBRUARY 17!


Sponsorship levels and the official form can be found at the link below.

﻿

Sponsorship Link
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

