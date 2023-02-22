Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Kerigan Marketing Associates was founded, in 2001, with an expertise in tourism and financial services marketing. For over 20 years they’ve developed specialties in healthcare, education marketing and more, for clients in Panama City Florida and around the globe.
KMA is a Christian organization with more ADDY Awards than any Panama City agency for website design, video production and logo design―with a full range of marketing services, including:
- LOGO DESIGN & BRANDING
- WEBSITE DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT
- DIGITAL MARKETING (SEM)
- MEDIA BUYING
- TV & RADIO PRODUCTION
- SOCIAL MEDIA
Their focus is helping clients grow their business to the next level with a full range of marketing services, all under one roof. Contact them to discuss your marketing needs today!
Kerigan Marketing Associates
3706 Hwy 98, Ste 102, Mexico Beach, FL
850-648-4560
info@kerigan.com
www.keriganmarketing.com
No comments:
Post a Comment