Red
Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County this week.
The algae were found in background concentrations
in one sample taken from Gulf County this week; it was also found in samples taken
from Bay and Santa Rosa Counties
The exact location of the sample was not released,
but will be when the state releases its weekly red tide report on Friday.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called
Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes
the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish
kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye
and throat irritation.
