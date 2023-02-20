St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Shelia! I am a 1-year-old 45-pound lab mix that is full of energy. I am great with other dogs and love making new friends! I walk pretty well on a leash and love going for walks. I would do great in an active home with children or other dogs. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
