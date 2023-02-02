Thursday, February 2, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome Our New Members!
Kristen Corbin of Corbin Systems 
Corbinsystems.com 
Drew Sandifer of Rock Grinderz
Last Call for to RSVP for Petra's Retirement Dinner. 

Chamber and Community Events


Antique Auto and Motorcycle Swap-Meet
2/4

Chili Cook Off Fundraiser
2/4

Ribbon Cutting for Timber and Tides Real Estate

2/9

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
2/18

Murder Mystery Dinner Show at The Moose Lodge.
2/18, 2/19, 2/25
Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball
2/18
February Networking Luncheon
2/22 

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for English Financial
2/23

Leaders Against Litter Clean Up
2/25

Senior Center Fundraiser Dinner
3/1
Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
3/11

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
