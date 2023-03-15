Franklin County Commissioners this month recognized Beverly Hewitt for her years of volunteer work in Franklin County.
Ms. Hewitt passed away in January.
She was a local business owner who co-owner The Apalachicola Seafood Grill, Old Time Soda Fountain, Backstreet Trading Co. and several other businesses.
She was very active in the community, serving as a board member of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, Franklin County Tourism Development Council, Big Bend Hospice as well as other service organizations.
In a resolution adopted on March the 7th, the county commission recognized her work as a Volunteer on the Tourist Development council for more than 12 years where she was a vocal and active steward of Franklin County.
They called her an integral part of many decisions that have positively impacted Franklin County and will continue to impact it for years to come.
The commission said it appreciates Beverly Hewitt for her enthusiasm and dedication to Franklin County and its residents.
