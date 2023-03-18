FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Leo is a big, sweet and strong 2 yr old Chocolate Lab mix. He is a very handsome and big boy in need of an adopter who is strong enough to teach him how to walk well on leash. He does know basic commands and has an easy going and relaxed demeanor. He likes most dogs but due to his size, an interaction is needed with any other dog in the household. This good lookin boy is ready to be in a loving home where he can live his best life!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
