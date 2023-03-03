Plan for pollinators, UV light helps cantaloupe growers, and more UF/IFAS news

|
|For the week beginning February 27, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | What's the buzz? As the weather warms, Florida's pollinators are becoming more active. Help them thrive with a pollinator-friendly garden, or read some guidebooks on pollinators and native plants. Contact us if you plan to cover pollinators >
Related: Panhandle residents are invited to participate in the inaugural No Mow March, a monthlong celebration of pollinators.
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
NEW REGULATION | In effect as of March 1: Recreational crab traps in Florida are required to have an opening no larger than 6-by-2 inches, per new Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission regulations.
