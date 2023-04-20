A 53-year-old woman from Eastpoint died early Thursday morning after hitting an RV parked on the side of Highway 98.
The Highway patrol said the woman was traveling east on Highway 98 near Sea Spray Lane between Eastpoint and Carrabelle just before 4:30 in the morning.
Her sedan traveled off the roadway where it struck an RV that was parked on the south shoulder of the road.
The RV was pushed down an embankment, the sedan came to rest on the south shoulder of the road.
The occupant of the RV, a 77-year-old man from Altmar, New York, was sleeping in the RV and was uninjured.
