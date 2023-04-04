A company called Arris General Contractors out of Tallahassee will begin repairs to the wayside park at Carrabelle Beach in just a few weeks.
The wayside park at Carrabelle Beach was constructed in 1971, and is now classified as ‘historic’ which makes it eligible for Florida Historic Preservation funding.
Because of its age, the pavilions and restroom building there have suffered a lot of deterioration.
Work on the pavilions and restroom will include selective demolition of loose material, and the restoration of the concrete by coating it with an epoxy based anti-corrosion and bonding agent.
The project also includes replace roofing with a PVC membrane roofing material with stainless steel fasteners for thermal and moisture protection.
And everything will then be painted.
The project will be done in two phases so the public can still enjoy the park throughout construction.
The first phase will include the complete restoration of the 7 eastern picnic pavilions and the exterior of the restroom building, and the second phase will include the restoration of the balance of the picnic pavilions on the West side.
