A statewide amber alert was issued Thursday morning for a 4-year-old boy from Carrabelle who wandered away from his home, but luckily, he was found safe just a few hours later.
Noah Beebe, who is non-verbal and autistic went missing from his home near Beebe Way and Highway 67 in Carrabelle at approximately 9:40 Thursday morning.
Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the search, and the boy was found by a Tallahassee Police Department bloodhound.
He was found safe in the woods behind his home at around 12:30.
The search included the Franklin County Sheriffs Office, The Tallahassee Police Department, The Florida Highway patrol, the Department of Corrections, the City of Carrabelle, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
