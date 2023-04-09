A woods fire in Eastpoint on Saturday threatened nearby homes, but luckily no buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.
The fire was reported at around 11 AM on Saturday between the Eastpoint apartments and the Las Brisas subdivision.
Because of the proximity of the fire to homes, Fire Departments from Eastpoint, St. George Island and Apalachicola were called out to fight the blaze.
The Division of Forestry also responded and cut fire breaks around the affected area to keep it from spreading.
Eastpoint fire chief George Pruett said the fire burned just a few acres of woods and they were able to knock the fire down within about 45 minutes.
Because of the amount of dry underbrush in the area it could have spread to residential areas if the fire departments had not responded so quickly.
They are not completely sure how the fire started, though they did find a small campsite in the area, and think it may have started there.
