FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Kate is a
fun loving 1 yr old Dachshund/Beagle mix. This little girl is loving and
affectionate and is always up for a good time. She does well with other
dogs but is also good at amusing herself with toys. She has a high prey
drive (squirrels you know) so needs a yard with a tall fence as she could scale
a short one to get one of those critters. Kate weighs 28 lbs so is
perfect for many households. Such a sweetie!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment