FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Kate is a fun loving 1 yr old Dachshund/Beagle mix.  This little girl is loving and affectionate and is always up for a good time.  She does well with other dogs but is also good at amusing herself with toys.  She has a high prey drive (squirrels you know) so needs a yard with a tall fence as she could scale a short one to get one of those critters.  Kate weighs 28 lbs so is perfect for many households.  Such a sweetie!


