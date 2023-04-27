The
Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department is asking for donations to help build
its new Fire House.
The fire Department is in the
process of building a new fire house at Alligator Point that will help provide
fire protection and emergency medical services in the Alligator Point, Bald
Point St Teresa and Summer Camp East communities.
The Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department
currently has 34 first responders in total, 9 of them are certified
fire-fighters, 23 are certified emergency medical technicians or
responders and 21 department members have training in a fire fighting
support role.
The Fire Department will need about
750 thousand dollars for the new station and have about 550 thousand collected
so far.
Every dollar donated through December 31st will be
matched by a private donor up to 50 thousand dollars.
Contributions may be made through check or online
through PayPal and Venmo.
The Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department is a
non-profit 501 (c4) organization, and your contribution will be tax deductible.
Checks may be made payable to Alligator Point
Volunteer Fire Department, and sent to PO Box 291, Panacea, FL 32346
You can also donate through Venmo: @APVFD
Or through Paypal at AlligatorPointFire@gmail.com
