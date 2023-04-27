Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department is asking for donations to help build its new Fire House.

 

The fire Department is in the process of building a new fire house at Alligator Point that will help provide fire protection and emergency medical services in the Alligator Point, Bald Point St Teresa and Summer Camp East communities.

 

The Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department currently has 34 first responders in total, 9 of them are certified fire-fighters, 23 are certified emergency medical technicians or responders and 21 department members have training in a fire fighting support role.

 

The Fire Department will need about 750 thousand dollars for the new station and have about 550 thousand collected so far.

 

Every dollar donated through December 31st will be matched by a private donor up to 50 thousand dollars.

 

Contributions may be made through check or online through PayPal and Venmo.

 

The Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department is a non-profit 501 (c4) organization, and your contribution will be tax deductible.

 

Checks may be made payable to Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department, and sent to PO Box 291, Panacea, FL 32346

 

You can also donate through Venmo: @APVFD

 

Or through Paypal at AlligatorPointFire@gmail.com




