The
City of Sopchoppy will hold its 21st annual Worm Grunting Festival tomorrow.
Worm
grunting is an old practice, where a rasp is run over the top of a wooden stake
which has been driven into the ground.
The
vibrations caused by the rasp running over the top of the stake actually causes
earthworms to crawl out of the ground, where they can be picked up to use as
bait.
The
practice was highlighted on an episode of the “Dirty Jobs” TV show.
The
festival begins at 7 Saturday morning with a Wiggle worm fun run.
The
arts and crafts and food vendors will open at 9.
For
those of you who want to see worm gruntin’ in action, you need to be in
Sopchoppy by 10, the kids’ competition will start at 10:30.
There
will also be a hula hoop contest and an Easter egg hunt.
Throughout
the afternoon and night there will be live music from 6 different bands.
Even
more bands will perform at night when the festival becomes a street dance from
7 to 9 called the Worm Grunters Ball.
You
can get a full list of activities and performers on-line at
www.wormgruntinfestival.com
No comments:
Post a Comment