The
Franklin County mosquito control department will likely begin its mosquito
spraying in May.
Mosquito Control director Dewitt Polous
said they have started their annual trapping program to see how big the
mosquito population is, and expect that they will see bigger numbers as we move
into the hotter and rainier time of the year.
The mosquito control department is
urging all residents and visitors to be very careful of mosquito bites.
Mosquitoes carry diseases including
yellow fever, zika, west Nile virus, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
You can help control the
mosquito population by removing standing water from your property.
Mosquitoes tend to breed
in standing water and once they hatch they don’t travel far so removing
standing water can greatly decrease the mosquito population in your yard.
It’s also a good idea to
wear mosquito repellent and long pants and long sleeved shirts, especially at
dawn and dusk when mosquitoes feed most actively.
If you are still having a
problem with mosquitoes call the Franklin county mosquito control department at
670- 8730 and they can send someone to spray in
your area.
