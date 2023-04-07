Wildfire risks after hurricanes, a sweet story out of Gulf County, and more UF/IFAS news

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
|For the week beginning April 3, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | Find out how artificial intelligence (AI) can help agriculture and our global food supply at USDA NIFA AI in Agriculture: Innovation and Discovery to Equitably Meet Producer Needs and Perceptions conference in Orlando, April 17-19. Click here for an agenda. If you plan to attend, please contact Brad Buck.
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
Double the Trouble: Be aware of wildfire threats in hurricane aftermath, expert says
Storms disrupt and displace much of the vegetation in a landscape, increasing the amount of fuel that is available to burn and subsequently cause wildfires, per one UF fire ecologist. He shares tips as many areas of the state face burn bans. Contact >
Related: Conduct a wildfire safety home checkup infographic.
Diversifying crop fields reduces pest abundance, study finds
Intercropping – the practice of planting mixtures of crops – can be an effective pest management tool worldwide, a new University of Florida study shows. Contact >
New app is quick reference for perishable transport pros
FoodTransport, a free new app from University of Florida postharvest experts, provides brief but authoritative recommendations for shipping perishable foods via truck or rail. Contact >
GULF COUNTY | These Florida 4-H members’ businesses are buzzing
In a region of Florida famous for its honey, two entrepreneurial 4-H youth -- Emily Flowers, 12, and Zeke Cooper, 13 -- are turning their love of beekeeping into small but growing businesses. Contact >
EVENTS | Recent happenings or upcoming in-person and virtual activities from UF/IFAS programs around the state.
2023 Flavors of Florida spiced up the night with purple sweetpotatoes, hops and more
The March 23 event, held at UF's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, featured tasting partners from every part of the state. A mouthwatering photo gallery is available for use.
Contact to make the connection to your local producers >
MONTHLY WEBINAR | Keys to keeping SE, SW Florida trees and landscapes thriving
To help communities and industries plan, manage and treat some of the issues plaguing lawns, trees, plants and shrubs, UF experts have developed the South Florida Arboriculture and Landscape Professional Webinar Series. Contact >
APRIL 12-13, FORT LAUDERDALE | First-ever Palm Quest Conference
For the first time, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and the Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) are bringing together the industry’s leading palm experts. Agenda > Contact >
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
