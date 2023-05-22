Monday, May 22, 2023

Double Sea Turtle Release May 25th at Alligator Point

Double Sea Turtle Release!

People from all over the world are congregating within and around Panacea, bringing with them the shimmering aura of sunscreen, bliss, and leisure that materializes with the dawn of summer. Promptly, families venture out the availability of the norm and question the uncharted with an innate sense of exploration. This sense, which is within all of us, is what leads to an encounter that will momentarily change, or alter our course of direction, and this is also true for sea turtles.


For more info call us at (850) 984-5297 or send us an email at

gspecimen@sprintmail.com﻿

May 8th, 2023, a thirteen-pound Kemp’s Ridley had been turned in to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital for inspection due to incidental capture. There has been no recorded injury for this turtle known as “Sassparilla,” and she is said to actively hunt and eat live blue crabs daily. Not far along, on May 11th, another Kemp’s Ridley was called into Gulf Specimen as a dire rescue off Ochlockonee Bay for the same reason.


Usually, when a sea turtle bites a hook, they remain unphased by the foreign object in its jaw and continue eating. This will cause the hook to be swallowed and caught in their throat or gastrointestinal tract, turning the incident fatal; the juvenile Kemp's did not have enough time to swallow its bitten hook. Gulf Specimen arrived on the scene fast enough to safely obtain the sea turtle and remove the superficial hook, so there remains a future for “Quarter Pounder.”

Both Sassparilla and Quarter Pounder will be released off Alligator Point, on May 25th, at 3 pm. Gulf Specimen will set up their tent and donations for future arrivals entering this summer, and it is not every day you see two sea turtles locally denying the regular fatality of recreational fishing. Off public beach access 2, there is an opportunity for families and any of interest to go out and exhibit support for Gulf Specimen and their rehabilitated sea turtles, Sassparilla and Quarter Pounder.




