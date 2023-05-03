Franklin County has agreed to take some aggressive
action against some beavers in Carrabelle that are blocking some ditches with
their dams.
Beavers sometimes build their dams in local ditches
and waterways and have caused flooding in some areas.
By holding back water they also create mosquito
breeding grounds.
There is currently an issue with beaver dams in a
ditch along Tallahassee Street and Grey Avenue in Carrabelle.
Not only is it causing mosquito issues, but is also threatens
to flood nearby roads during heavy rains.
There is a company out of St. Augustine which has an
amphibious excavator that could remove the beaver dams, but it’s not cheap.
It would cost a little over 19 thousand dollars to
do the job.
The Franklin County Commission has agreed to the
expense with the hope that the City of Carrabelle will help cover the expense.
