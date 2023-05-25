Freshwater fisheries biologists successfully released 7,800 hatchery-raised shoal bass fingerlings into the Chipola River on May 12th

Freshwater fisheries biologists and managers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission successfully released 7,800 hatchery-raised shoal bass fingerlings into the Chipola River on May 12th.
The Chipola River originates just north of Marianna, flowing south for 95 miles through Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf counties where it joins the Apalachicola River.
This is the second consecutive year shoal bass were raised at the Blackwater Fisheries Research and Development Center and then released into the Chipola River to enhance the wild population.
In 2018, Hurricane Michael depleted more than 90% of the shoal bass population in the Chipola River and currently, a Catch-and-Release-Only regulation is in effect for shoal bass on the Chipola River and its tributaries.
Any shoal bass that are caught must be released alive immediately and possession is prohibited.
Shoal bass are also a Florida Species of Greatest Conservation Need, which refers to native animals whose populations are of concern and are at risk or declining.
