NOAA Fisheries FishNews — May 25

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act by learning more about NOAA's work to conserve endangered species and their habitats.
Assistant Administrator for Fisheries Janet Coit discusses how the Endangered Species Act is a powerful and effective tool for conserving species and their habitats.
In 1973, with bipartisan support, Congress passed and the President signed the Endangered Species Act, one of the most powerful conservation laws in history. On this episode of Dive In with NOAA Fisheries, we celebrate the Endangered Species Act as it approaches its 50th anniversary, with Janet Coit, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries.
Climate-driven changes such as higher ocean temperatures and extreme weather events are affecting the health of marine animals—and their ability to survive.
Highlights
NOAA Fisheries released its first-ever national Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy to guide the agency as it focuses on serving all communities more equitably and effectively. This national strategy describes the path we will take to incorporate equity and environmental justice into the vital services we provide to communities.
NOAA Fisheries announced more than $11 million in grants for 40 projects under the 2023 Saltonstall-Kennedy Competitive Grants Program. The grant funding will support the promotion, development, and marketing of U.S. fisheries.
From 2016 to 2020, the Prescott Grant Program awarded more than $16 million through 187 competitive grants to Stranding and Entanglement Network members and research collaborators. This new report provides an updated overview of regional stranding and entanglement response over 5 years. The report contains summaries of selected Prescott Grant recipients highlighting their many accomplishments using Prescott funding.
Seaweed farmers and businesses, academics, state and federal agencies, non-profits, and community leaders celebrated the growing domestic seaweed industry by flocking to Portland, Maine, for Seaweed Week and the National Seaweed Symposium from April 24 to April 27, 2023.
Alaska
NOAA Fisheries’ Distribution Mapping and Analysis Portal displays changes in distribution over time for hundreds of marine species. It uses data from surveys such as NOAA Fisheries bottom trawls. This week, the portal got three major updates, the most significant being the incorporation of survey data from a new region—the Northern Bering Sea.
West Coast
Marking the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, we are shining a spotlight on the biologists and partnerships saving white abalone from extinction. White abalone are among nine Species in the Spotlight; these are species that NOAA Fisheries has identified as facing a high risk of extinction, and where concerted recovery actions can make the difference.
Marking the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, we are shining a spotlight on the biologists and partnerships saving Central California Coast coho salmon from extinction. Central California Coast coho salmon are among nine Species in the Spotlight; these are species that NOAA Fisheries has identified as facing a high risk of extinction, and where concerted recovery actions can make the difference.
Marking the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, we are shining a spotlight on the biologists and partnerships saving Southern Resident killer whales from extinction. Southern Resident killer whales are among nine Species in the Spotlight; these are species that NOAA Fisheries has identified as facing a high risk of extinction, and where concerted recovery actions can make the difference.
Southeast
The South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative has released a plan for conserving approximately 1 million acres of salt marsh threatened by climate change.
As the Oceanic Fish Restoration Project wraps up after 5 years, the Gulf is starting to see juvenile populations of oceanic fish return. The collaborative partnership aimed to reduce bycatch and lessen the fishing pressure on pelagic species.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement recently partnered with federal and state enforcement agencies to protect sea turtles in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Summer is around the corner! The Return ‘Em Right project is ready to support anglers flocking to the Gulf of Mexico’s waters for the opening of red snapper season. The Return ‘Em Right project provides eligible anglers with free release gear, shipped to their door. Eligible anglers include those who fish recreationally offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and who have completed a short training.
Red snapper season is approaching. Field samplers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be deploying tablet-based data collection and submission as part of the state’s Snapper Check program. “This switch to tablet-based data collection from paper streamlines our process and results in the availability of more timely data,” said Kevin Anson, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Marine Resources Division, chief marine biologist.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
2023 State of the Ecosystem reports show continuing physical, chemical, and biological changes in coastal Mid-Atlantic and New England ecosystems.
The NOAA Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Woods Hole Science Aquarium re-opened on May 15. While the upper gallery remains closed, the main gallery and seal enclosure is open to the public. The aquarium is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends and federal holidays.
Upcoming Deadlines
June 2: Comments due for Proposed Designation of Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Sanctuary
June 5: Comments due for proposed incidental take regulations related to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial Project
July 3: Comments due for Draft Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Essential Fish Habitat 5-Year Review
July 6: Comments due for Petition to Establish Vessel Speed Measures to Protect Rice’s Whale
July 19: Applications due for USDA's Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program
July 24: Pre-proposals due for FY24 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity
Aug 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program
Upcoming Events
June 5–8: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 6–8: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 8–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 12–16: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 15: Informational webinar on FY24 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity
June 20–27: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 21–22: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference
June 26–29: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
June 27–29: New England Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting
