Shrimp Fest this Saturday!

The St. George Lighthouse Association will be hosting the 2nd Annual SGI ShrimpFest on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm in the western parking area adjacent to Lighthouse Park.
This community-oriented festival will be a one-day outdoor event offering patrons great live musical entertainment, children’s games, local craft beer, and the chance to dine on the freshest, most delicious local shrimp dishes.
This year’s event will feature the musical entertainment of two extraordinary acts. Local favorites, Flying Fish, duo Singer-songwriters Robert E. Mason and Jeff Dutrow, will start the day playing their palette of music with smears of color from the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Solomon Burke, Mavis Staples, various blues and shades of Americana. The legendary, Bill Wharton, a.k.a "The Sauce Boss", will be headlining. Bill’s music is a fun blend of roots and swampy Florida blues-rock. This Singer-songwriter is a slide guitar player and gumbo chef…cooking up a mind-blowing gumbo right on stage then passing out the tasty results at set's end. If you like lowdown-boogie blues, you are going to love The Sauce Boss.
Tickets for the event are $5.00 for ages 13+ and are available online at www.sgishrimpfest.com or in person at the Lighthouse Gift Shop. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day of the festival. Children twelve years of age and under are FREE.
The SGI ShrimpFest, partially funded by the Franklin County TDC, is a fundraiser for the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA). The SGLA is a 501c3 non-profit Florida corporation organized to preserve, maintain, and promote the Cape St. George Lighthouse. Funds raised are vital for the on-going maintenance and enhancement of the Lighthouse, the Keeper’s House Museum, and Lighthouse Park.
