Two young men from Gulf County were killed Saturday night in a single vehicle accident.
The crash took the lives of two Port St. Joe High School students, a 16-year-old from Wewahitchka and an 18-year-old from Port St. Joe.
The Highway Patrol said two were headed south along County Road 386 just after 11PM when their sedan traveled off the roadway onto the west shoulder of the road.
The vehicle then collided with a culvert which caused the sedan to became airborne.
Port St. Joe High School called this is a tragic loss for the Port St. Joe community and our Tigershark family.
