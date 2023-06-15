A young black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle in Lanark Village
late Sunday night.
According to a Facebook Post,
one cub was hit and killed by a vehicle near Georgia Street, and a second cub
was hit but ran away.
This is an active time of year
for Florida’s black bears.
Not only are young black bears
looking for territory, but Female bears that gave birth to cubs in January are
beginning to move around with their young.
While black bears generally are
not aggressive, a mother bear may try to defend her cubs.
As black bears increase their
movements this time of year, they also increase the number of roads they cross.
For the safety of yourself and
bears, remember to slow down when driving, particularly on rural highways at
dawn or dusk.
The woods provide bears with all
the food they need, but as most locals know – bears will also eat food from dog
bowls, garbage cans and anything else that is easy pickings.
To minimize the chances of black
bears wandering into your yard the best thing to do is remove or secure
anything that might attract animals, such as garbage cans, pet food, birdseed,
outdoor grills and compost bins.
If a bear continues to come into
an area after all attractants have been removed then it’s time to call the FWC
to trap the bear.
You can do that by calling the
FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
