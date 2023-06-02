Boating in Florida is very popular and
very fun, but if you aren’t careful, it can be dangerous.
65 people were killed in boating accidents in Florida waters in 2022.
Florida continues to lead the nation in the number of registered
vessels with over a million registered vessels in 2022.
There were 735 reportable boating accidents statewide, 64 of those
accidents led to fatalities.
34% of those accidents were due to collisions with other vessels.
Since 2003, falling overboard has been the leading type of fatal
accident with drowning as the leading cause of death.
Alcohol or drug-use is reported to have played a role in 13% of
boating fatalities. •
85% of the victims of fatal boating accidents were men, and 71% of
operators involved in fatal accidents were age 36 or older.
71% of all vessels involved in fatal accidents in 2022 were 21
feet in length or less.
Franklin County had 8 boating accidents last year which led to 3
injuries and over 122 thousand dollars in property damage.
Gulf County saw 2 boating accidents in 2022 which led to two
fatalities and Wakulla County had 1 boating accident.
https://myfwc.com/boating/safety-education/accidents/
