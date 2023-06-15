Coastal Conservation Association Florida along with the Duke Energy Mariculture Center and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are continue their efforts to rebuild the redfish population on Florida’s west coast.
This week the groups released 250 hatchery-reared, adult redfish in the waters of Pinellas County in an effort to combat the decreasing population along Florida’s west coast.
In recent years, the redfish population has drastically declined as a result of water quality issues and loss of habitat.
The latest restocking efforts are part of a multiyear strategy to rebuild and maintain game fish stocks, and releasing adult, slot-sized redfish makes a quicker impact to the fishery as it significantly increases the chances for spawning.
In the past five years the groups have released more than 275,000 redfish and spotted seatrout along Florida’s east and west coasts to help provide abundant recreational fishing opportunities.
Earlier this year, they released 15 thousand small redfish into the Apalachicola Bay near Indian Pass.
