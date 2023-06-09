Don't miss this fun event!

Join us on June 10th at The Blue Parrot for the 31st Annual Mullet Toss!
Registration begins at 10 am, and the fee is $30/adults 17+ and $20/kids under 17. Contestants will receive a free t-shirt and two throws with entry. This event is loads of fun! Prizes include $200/Men’s Division, $200/Women’s Division, a bicycle/kids 14-16, a fishing pole with tackle box/kids 11-14, a fishing pole with tackle box/kids 10 and under, and $100/Free Style Division. Beat the current world record of 533 feet and you could win $1000.
Proceeds from this event will be donated to our wonderful non profit local organization Franklin Needs. Hope to see you all there!
68 W Gorrie Drive
SGI
blueparrotsgi.com
