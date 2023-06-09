Friday, June 9, 2023

Don't miss this fun event!

Mullet Toss at The Blue Parrot

St. George Island

Saturday June 10th


Join us on June 10th at The Blue Parrot for the 31st Annual Mullet Toss!

Registration begins at 10 am, and the fee is $30/adults 17+ and $20/kids under 17. Contestants will receive a free t-shirt and two throws with entry. This event is loads of fun! Prizes include $200/Men’s Division, $200/Women’s Division, a bicycle/kids 14-16, a fishing pole with tackle box/kids 11-14, a fishing pole with tackle box/kids 10 and under, and $100/Free Style Division. Beat the current world record of 533 feet and you could win $1000.


﻿ Proceeds from this event will be donated to our wonderful non profit local organization Franklin Needs. Hope to see you all there!


68 W Gorrie Drive

SGI

blueparrotsgi.com






Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419

Facebook  


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment