Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized Mrs. Pat O'Connell of St. George Island for her years of volunteerism in Franklin County, most recently as the head of the county’s technology planning team to help expand broadband internet in the area.
She is now leaving that position.
In 2022, O'Connell was also the head of the Franklin County Complete Count Committee which oversaw the effort to get local people to fill out the census.
O'Connell was given a plaque for her work.
She said it was an honor to work with the county.
County commissioners told her not to get too comfortable in retirement, because they would likely call her to work for them again in the future.
