If you answer your phone and are told there is a warrant out for
your arrest for skipping jury duty, it is more than likely a scam.
There
have been recent reports of the scam in which the victim receives an
unsolicited phone call where they are informed that they have missed jury duty
and there a warrant out for their arrest.
The
caller may even claim to be a deputy and give you a badge number.
The
caller then informs the victim the warrant can be resolved by paying a certain
amount of money, often in the form of prepaid gift cards.
The
caller will then inform the victim of how to transfer the funds.
No
law enforcement organization will ever call you and inform you that you need to
pay any sort of fine or fee to resolve a legal situation.
If
there is an actual arrest warrant for someone, sheriff’s deputies will likely
visit you in person.
If
you get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang up.
