Izzy's Cafe Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Grand Opening Monday, June 5th, 7:00 am till
4:00 pm with Ribbon Cutting at 3:00 pm Visit Izzy's Cafe Facebook Page for her menu. Click Here
Izzy's Cafe is a locally owned and operated restaurant featuring sandwiches, salads, southern-style hot food, and daily specials. With a flare of local seafood and a variety of items to accommodate different diet preferences, our priority is to support and provide for the local community.
We are a great spot for call-ahead or pick-up orders if you're on the go. We also have indoor and outdoor seating where you can sit and enjoy the view of Highway 98!
We are looking forward to serving the people of Apalachicola for breakfast and lunch!
