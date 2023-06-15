Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Apalachee Regional Planning Council will hold a mandatory pre-proposal conference on Thursday for companies interested in bidding on work for the Franklin-98 Living Shoreline project.

 

The living shoreline project is designed to help protect the shoreline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle using rock and shell breakwaters along with natural vegetation.

 

It is considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls which have a tendency to simply push the erosion to the ends of the seawall.

 

The stretch of coastline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach suffers severe erosion during strong storms and hurricanes – usually damaging Highway 98 and impacting transportation between the towns.

 

The breakwater created in this project will be designed to break up the energy from a storm before it can damage the road and shoreline.

 

The project initially was expected to extend nearly 12 miles from the Eastpoint breakwater to Carrabelle Beach but has been cut back to the shoreline between Eastpoint and just east of the Franklin County School, at Yents Bayou.

 

Companies interested in bidding on the project can find all of the information at the county website at franklincountyflorida.com.

 

The mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held tomorrow starting at 1 at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center on island Drive in Eastpoint.


