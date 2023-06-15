The
Apalachee Regional Planning Council will hold a mandatory pre-proposal
conference on Thursday for companies interested in bidding on work for the Franklin-98 Living Shoreline project.
The
living shoreline project is designed to help protect the shoreline between Eastpoint
and Carrabelle using rock and shell breakwaters along with natural vegetation.
It
is considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls which
have a tendency to simply push the erosion to the ends of the seawall.
The
stretch of coastline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach suffers severe
erosion during strong storms and hurricanes – usually damaging Highway 98 and
impacting transportation between the towns.
The
breakwater created in this project will be designed to break up the energy from
a storm before it can damage the road and shoreline.
The
project initially was expected to extend nearly 12 miles from the Eastpoint
breakwater to Carrabelle Beach but has been cut back to the shoreline between
Eastpoint and just east of the Franklin County School, at Yents Bayou.
Companies
interested in bidding on the project can find all of the information at the
county website at franklincountyflorida.com.
The
mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held tomorrow starting at 1 at the Apalachicola
National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center on island Drive in Eastpoint.
No comments:
Post a Comment