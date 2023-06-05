The playground at the St. George Island public beach is now open to kids.
The playground was opened to the public last week, and while it is not complete, much of the equipment is ready to go.
The old playground was torn down last year because it was no longer safe to use, so now the county is replacing it with new equipment.
The new playground is not only be safer, but is more accessible to children with mobility issues.
The new playground includes a larger play structure for children ages 5-12, a smaller companion structure with integrated shade for children ages 2-5, two independent surface mounted spinner pieces, and approximately 2800 square feet of inclusive turf surfacing.
There will soon be a 12’ x 24’ Picnic Pavilion/Shade Structure on West Side of Playground with Picnic Tables and a Companion Shade Structure on East Side of Playground.
There will also be a Swing set installed to the West of the picnic pavilion and an auditory musical toy to be installed in the vicinity of the picnic pavilion.
A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held next Spring once the playground is fully complete.
The cost of the equipment and installation is being paid through a state grant, along with money from the St. George Island Civic Club and the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
