Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

If you have not already, please complete the
Strategic Plan Survey.
 

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: a special exhibit.
6/6-7/15


3rd Annual Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin' Reds Fishing Tournament
6/24-6/25
What Baby Boomers Need To Know About Retirement Income.
6/27
RSVP by 6/22 (TODAY)
June Networking Luncheon
6/28
Last day to RSVP or change your reservation is tomorrow 6/23.

Investing In An Uncertain Market
7/11
RSVP by 6/30

 


Small Business Saturday - Carnival Day
7/15
FSU Costal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
7/15, 7/29, 8/12, 8/26, 9/9, 9/23


The UPS Store Ribbon Cutting
7/18


NHC Home Care Ribbon Cutting
7/20

Christmas After Dark
7/28


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
Wakulla Senior Center
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
